When The Boys debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, it felt like a much-needed breath of fresh air in an already crowded, near-saturated superhero genre. With a stellar 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.6/10 rating on IMDb, the satirical superhero series quickly became an instant hit among streaming audiences. So, the anticipation surrounding the fifth and final season is naturally sky-high.

The Boys Season 4 Deleted Scene

A big part of that success lies in the powerhouse performance of New Zealand actor Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, the invincible yet corrupt leader of the Seven. Recently, a newly released deleted scene (via Antony Starr’s Instagram) reignited debate among fans over one burning question: why has Starr never won, or even been nominated for, an Emmy for his unforgettable performance in The Boys?

Homelander is a multi-layered character that has evolved significantly during The Boys’ four-season run. Antony Starr stands out as one of those rare actors who can act through just his body language, eyes, and facial expressions. In this deleted scene, he manages to terrify not only Noir but also the audience with his intimidating presence. What makes it even more remarkable is how Antony Starr plays Homelander with such realism that viewers actually believe in the character’s menace

Last Five Best Actor Drama Series Emmy Winners

Now, let’s take a quick look at the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy winners from the past five years:

2024 – Hiroyuki Sanada (for Shogun) 2023 – Kieran Culkin (for Succession) 2022 – Lee Jung-jae (for Squid Game) 2021 – Josh O’Connor (for The Crown) 2020 – Jeremy Strong (for Succession)

There’s no denying that each of these actors delivered remarkable performances that deserved an Emmy. Comparing roles across genres is always subjective, after all. But what remains truly baffling is that Antony Starr was never even nominated in any category for any season of The Boys.

Here’s What Eric Kripke Said About Antony Starr’s Performance

Even The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has voiced his opinion about Antony Starr’s Emmy-worthy performance. While describing a scene from Season 4 (via Collider), he remarked: “It’s so long overdue, just give that guy an Emmy already.” And it’s hard to disagree that Antony Starr’s portrayal of Homelander has consistently been one of television’s most chilling performances.

With The Boys set to return for its fifth season in 2026, all we can hope is that Antony Starr finally gets the recognition he deserves from the Television Academy.

The Boys Season 4 Trailer

