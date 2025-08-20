The Summer I Turned Pretty is a romantic web series based on Jenny Han’s book trilogy of the same name. After achieving great success in the past two seasons, the actors are back with season 3, which is an adaptation of We Will Always Have Summer (the third book of the trilogy). While Lola Tung plays the titular character Belly Conklin, Christopher Briney portrays Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno can be seen as playing Jeremiah Fisher in the series.

In the third season, so far six episodes have premiered on Amazon Prime Video. However, amid all of the things, what grabbed my attention is that all of the episode titles have ‘Last’ in them. Why so? Scroll ahead to read a theory that might be the reason.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Why Episode Titles Have ‘Last’ In Them?

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered with the first two episodes – Last Season and Last Christmas on July 16, 2025. Following that, each subsequent episode premiered every Wednesday with titles like Last Supper, Last Stand, Last Dance, Last Name, Last Hurrah. Is there a significance to having ‘Last’ in the titles?

For those who don’t know, the storyline revolves around Belly (Isabella Conklin), who falls in love with the older Fisher brother, Conrad, who is also supposed to be her mother’s best friend’s son. She imagines her life around him, and after going through a lot of ups and downs, when they finally start to date, Conrad’s mother falls sick and dies. This messes him up and also their relationship. They break up. Meanwhile, Conrad’s brother Jeremiah has always felt something for Belly. So when she and Conrad broke up, he kind of swept in and took the place.

In this season, we can see that Jeremiah and Belly have been dating for four years. But in their relationship phase, they kind of broke up once, and at that time, Jeremiah cheated on Belly with someone else. Despite that, they decide to get married. While everyone opposes, they take every responsibility on themselves and plan their wedding on their own. Will Belly actually get married to Jeremiah or not? That will be disclosed by the end of this season, but why do the episode titles have ‘Last’ in them?

Well, according to my theory, as the series is showing Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship while flushing her with emotions about Conrad, leaving her confused, it might be a strategy to make the viewers believe that her relationship with Jere might end. With episode 7 being titled as Last Hurrah, there might be a chance that from episode 8 or 9, the title changes to something else if she goes back to Conrad. In another theory, as this is the final season, the titles have been strategized as ‘Last’. To know it for real, we need to keep an eye on the episode titles from next week onwards.

What do you think?

Follow TV Updates on Koimoi to stay Updated

Must Read: KPop Demon Hunters OTT Verdict (Week 9): Less Than 21 Million Views Away From Surpassing Red Notice As Netflix’s Most-Watched Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News