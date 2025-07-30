The young adult and youth genre has seen a rise once again with several of the hit shows and films being based on content for the youngsters, many of which are based on best-selling books. The Summer I Turned Pretty is one such series which is based on the hit novels trilogy of the same name.

Another thing that has worked in its favor is that Jenny Han, the author of the books, is also the showrunner. Fans knew they could trust her to stay true to the story since she created the characters. There were hopes of a potential spinoff in the same world which might have been scrapped now.

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Have Spinoff Plans Been Scrapped Despite Massive Viewership?

A few days ago, Amazon Prime revealed the third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is currently releasing a new episode each week, has seen a massive increase in its viewership. The series was already very successful with it being one of the most successful Amazon adaptations.

But the third season has even surpassed those measures of success, thus raking in 25 million viewers globally in its first seven days of availability. The viewership was up by 40% compared to the second season and the views have tripled from season 1 to season 3 in that recent seven-day window.

As per the data shared, the third season is the number one most-watched season of television among women aged 18-34 and the fifth most-watched returning season on the streaming platform. Fans are excited to dive into the final season concluding the stories of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Lola Tung stars as Isabela “Belly” Conklin, Christopher Briney is Conrad Fisher while Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah Fisher. The love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers is the focus of the books as well as the adaptation and one of the reasons there is so much debate about it.

Previously, Vernon Sanders, Head of TV at Amazon Prime Video, shared his excitement for potential spinoffs in The Summer I Turned Pretty world but has now revealed that might not happen. During a conversation with Deadline, here’s what the executive revealed about the recent plans.

He said, “That was probably wishful thinking for me at the time, and Jenny has stayed really focused on getting these seasons right. We’re pursuing new and different things with Jenny right now.” Vernon then further added that Jenny Han has presented some other things that are related to this.

“Once the full season is launched, we’ll get into conversations, and we’ll ask her to pick from the many things that she’s surfaced. But we’ve moved away from those conversations,” he concluded about the previous hope of potentially getting a spinoff of one of the characters of this TSITP universe.

