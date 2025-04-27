Get ready to say goodbye to Cousins Beach, because The Summer I Turned Pretty is gearing up for its grand finale in season 3! After teasing us with a sneak peek in March 2025, Prime Video confirmed that Jenny Han’s addictive love triangle drama will wrap up this July. We’ve watched Belly (Lola Tung) navigate the rollercoaster of her feelings for brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) through sun-soaked summers, and now, the love story will come to a close.

But don’t get too comfy thinking you know how it ends, surprises are on the horizon. Belly and Jeremiah are about to share some unforgettable moments, but Conrad’s not out of the picture yet. With the characters all changed by time and summer’s magic, this season promises a wild, emotional ride. Pack your bags, it will be a bittersweet journey to the end.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Release Date

Mark your calendars, The Summer I Turned Pretty fans! The third and final season is officially set to hit Prime Video on July 16, 2025, followed by 10 episodes. The cast dropped hints about the upcoming season, including a sneak peek in a beachside video with Lola Tung (Belly) saying, “See you in Summer 2025!” It’s clear that this final chapter is shaping up to be one heck of a ride.

Filming kicked off in May 2024, and just when we thought the summer vibes couldn’t get any hotter, production moved from the familiar shores of Cousins Beach to Paris for some steamy scenes in October. Who knew the love triangle would go international? From North Carolina’s coastlines to Paris’s romantic streets, season 3 is destined to be a whirlwind.

And while we’re all eager to see what happens next in Belly’s love life, we’ll have to wait until the heat of July to get our final fix. Until then, enjoy the anticipation, and maybe a beachside iced tea!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Cast

Get ready to see your favorite beachside crew back in action! Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad), Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah), Sean Kaufman (Steven), Rain Spencer (Taylor), and Jackie Chung (Laurel) will all return for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. Sadly, Kyra Sedgwick (Aunt Julia) won’t join the beach party this time, so we’ll have to say goodbye to her sun-kissed presence!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Potential Plot

Hold on to your beach hats because The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is about to dive into its most intense wave yet! Based on Jenny Han’s third and final book, We’ll Always Have Summer, the new season picks up two years after the emotional rollercoaster of It’s Not Summer Without You. Belly finds herself in familiar territory: caught between the Fisher brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah, only this time, she’s finally ready to make the ultimate decision.

While the show did take some creative liberties in season 2 (hello, plot twists!), it sounds like season 3 will mostly stick to the heart of Han’s novel. After all, Han herself is deeply involved, making sure the story stays true to its roots. As Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) told People, “Jenny is all about staying true to the books,” so expect those beachside feels to hit just right.

And let’s not forget the two-year time jump, Belly’s grown, the Fisher boys have changed, and the sun-kissed drama will be more intense than ever. Han teased some surprises, but don’t expect any shocking plot twists for the sake of shock value. According to Lola Tung (Belly), Han never does anything that doesn’t make sense for the story. So, grab your sunscreen and tissues and prepare for a heart-flipping, wave-making, perfectly bittersweet end to Belly’s journey.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Teaser

Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming season of The Summer I Turned Pretty:

