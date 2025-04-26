The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam found out about his inoperable brain tumor, Luna refused to get over her obsession with Will, Eric encouraged Brooke to keep trying to get back with Ridge, and Taylor confronted Brooke about her desperation to seduce Ridge again.

From eavesdropping and shocking changes to suggestions and suspicions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 28, 2025

The week’s first episode will add more fuel to the fire when Steffy and Taylor learn who the showstopper was meant for. Are they going to be appalled and furious at Eric for his decision to choose Brooke as the showstopper behind everyone’s back? Meanwhile, Katie catches a glimpse of Daphne kissing Carter. How will she respond to this moment?

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

When Ridge confronts Eric over the stunt he pulled with Brooke, how will he respond? Will he explain his reasons to his son, or will he refuse to give answers? On the other hand, Katie demands the truth from Daphne after having eavesdropped on her and Zende. How will she respond to the questions? Will she call Katie out and ask her to mind her own business?

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Ridge is torn by Eric’s words and Brooke’s recent actions. What will be his reaction? Will he stay firm and call them out for planning to steer his life the way they want behind his back? Meanwhile, Daphne doesn’t stand a chance when Katie fiercely protects Carter. What will be the result of it?

Is Daphne going to give in and maintain distance from Carter? Or will she remain adamant about the potential she and Carter share? How will he react to the same? What new drama is about to happen with them now?

Thursday, May 1, 2025

Up next, Hope gets suspicious of Liam’s new living arrangement. Is she going to find out about his dwindling health? Will congratulates Electra on her newfound happiness and success. Is romance going to grow? Or fall victim to Luna’s obsession and plotting? Especially with Sheila’s input.

Friday, May 2, 2025

The week’s final episode features Liam encouraging Hope to give Carter another chance. Is she going to be surprised by his suggestion? Especially since Deacon recently pushed her to give her romance with Liam another chance? Is Hope going to go back to Carter again or not?

