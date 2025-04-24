The last few weeks have seen a change in focus as Liam Spencer returns to the canvas of The Bold and the Beautiful. The character was missing in action for a while, but now has a leading health crisis storyline in his hands. For those quite unversed, Liam has an inoperable brain tumor.

Scott Clifton, who plays Liam on the soap opera, shed some light on the shocking storyline, how the character is dealing with all these varying emotions, and whether this means the end of the road for the role that has given him several Daytime Emmy Awards. Here’s what he shared.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Scott Clifton Teases Liam Spencer’s Brain Tumor Crisis

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor shared that Liam kept switching between Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan for a long time. The love triangle got overplayed at one point in time. “That was something that I had worried about for at least the last decade. Like, there’s no way this is sustainable, right?” he divulged his thoughts about that storyline.

Scott continued, “This guy is just going back and forth between these two women, never learning his lesson and becoming more and more unlikable.” The head writer later told him that this love triangle was being given a rest to focus on other arcs. That’s when Liam went missing on The Bold and the Beautiful. “I didn’t work very much at all for a while,” the soap star accepted.

Then, one day, he got this script in which Liam confronted his father, Bill, and later collapsed, leading to a health crisis. He felt, “I was grateful to do those scenes,” and then added, “I’m really, really excited to tell this story because I’ve never been entrusted with something this weighty before.”

Scott Clifton stated that Liam is often in denial while Steffy and Finn try to help him understand the depth of what is happening. He added that this whole situation will start to make his character sharp and angry, which was fun to play with “these different ways of coping, but in a really concentrated, short amount of time.” He added that Liam is torn about how to react to it all.

The tumor is also making him confused, lethargic, and exhausted, and affecting his attention span. As for whether this might mean the end of his character, Scott stated, “I’m kind of trying to cross each bridge as I come to it and not think too hard about it.” He pointed out he doesn’t know where the story is going as he is only a few episodes ahead of what is aired.

The Bold and the Beautiful star concluded, “This story is being told with such thoughtfulness and delicacy and generosity and love.”

