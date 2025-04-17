In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Bridget surprised Liam by saying she is working on his behalf. On the other hand, Luna told Sheila she would not give up on getting Will to be her own. Lastly, Deacon advised his heartbroken daughter Hope on relationships based on her past.

There are many more exciting moments slated for avid watchers, including relationship drama, health scares, and obsessive behavior. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Li reminding Finn that, father or not, he is to stay far away from Luna. The former was extremely angry and furious when she found out that her sister Poppy had a fling with her adoptive son Finn when he was a teenager. It led to the birth of Luna, and nobody knew who the father was until recently, when the explosive secret was revealed.

Li was so disappointed and disgusted that she confronted her sister and almost choked her. Despite the reveal being in the past, Li is not okay with any of this and wants Finn to have nothing to do with Luna. Even though he is her father, Luna is still a murderer who not only killed two men but also kidnapped Finn’s wife and kept her captive, almost ready to kill her off too.

When Li chats with her adoptive son, she makes it clear that Finn is to stay away from his daughter. Will he heed their warning or not? Especially when Finn’s wife Steffy herself doesn’t want him anywhere near Luna? Will Finn’s guilt about not being there for his daughter lead to trouble?

Will he break the promises to Steffy? Will he not pay heed to the warning by his adoptive mother? Or will he listen to them and maintain distance? As for Steffy, she has been there for Liam while he has been hospitalized after his sudden collapse and health scare. He is still recovering from his issues, and his life is still not completely out of danger as risks float around him.

When Steffy and Liam express their joy at being Kelly’s parents, will it be the source of joy and hope he needs to fully recover? Especially since it’s important to him that he is present for his daughter’s dance programme? What does this mean for Liam and Kelly? Will he even be able to attend it? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the journey ahead!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 1923 Season 2: Yellowstone Prequel Shatters Records! Finale Draws 14M Viewers, Propelling Dutton Dynasty To New Heights

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News