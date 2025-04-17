The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lucky make a commitment. On the other hand, Tracy was intrigued while Lucas walked in on a tense moment. Meanwhile, Drew hatched a new scheme. Lastly, Curtis was quite suspicious of Jordan. There’s a lot more exciting new scenes on the way.

The drama is lined up for the remaining episodes and the next week of some blockbuster moments. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama set in the town of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: April 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Sonny hosting Dante’s birthday party. As his son turns a year older, Sonny is excited to treat him to a big family gathering where everyone showers him with lots of love. Dante’s father, mother, former wife, son and sister are all going to be attending and that’s definitely a huge recipe for disaster, no matter how joyous the occasion is.

Especially since a big secret about Dante’s past is under wraps. The fact that Brook Lynn and his fling all those years ago led to a baby boy who was given up for adoption. There’s a bombshell even bigger than that. Gio is the Brook Lynn and Dante’s son from that pregnancy and nobody except Lois and Martin know about it. Will the secret be revealed at this birthday party?

Up next, Brook Lynn and Chase plan their future. The married couple have not really had a lot of quality time together since they got married. The truth about her past with Dante has also been heavy on them. When they plan their future, could it be about a potential baby? Or is this just about the two of them? Will this new plan disappear when Gio’s truth finally comes out?

Meanwhile, Felicia makes a request of Carly. What does she need from her and will Carly accept it? Or will Felicia have to actually convince her for it? Elsewhere, Cody offers assistance to Molly. What could this be about? Is it somehow related to Molly’s father Ric and his accident with Elizabeth? Or is it about something entirely else? Marco gives Alexis food for thought.

Will his advice help her sort out the mess she is embroiled in? Lastly, Curtis has been suspicious of Jordan. She surprisingly announced her resignation without revealing this decision to Laura beforehand. When he confronts her about what is up her sleeve, will he be able to get answers out of her? Or will Jordan find a way out of the questioning? Stay tuned for more.

