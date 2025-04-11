The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Grace and Finn discussing Liam’s medical condition and Daphne attempting to persuade Carter that his relationship with Hope is over and that he should move on. There’s a lot of popcorn-worthy drama coming the way of avid watchers.

From shocking stunts and avail alliances to love triangles and dwindling health scenarios, the soap opera has a lot packed. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running and hit daytime drama show.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 11, 2025

This week’s final episode features Taylor finding Brooke in a state of seduction clearly meant for Ridge. Despite being rejected by Ridge for the nth time and him clearly stating that he chose Taylor, Brooke cannot seem to understand that. She refuses to accept the rejection or accept that Ridge is happy with Taylor and plots a seduction plan in her massive desperation.

She wears lingerie from her line for Forrester Creations and is excited to flaunt it in front of Ridge, hoping it will turn the tide in her favor. But her plan fails horribly when, instead of Ridge, Taylor walks in and catches her half-nude in the office. How will she react to Brooke’s gross and shameless behavior? Will she confront her and make her fury known to Brooke?

Or will she ask her daughter Steffy to fire Brooke like her daughter Hope was fired not too long ago? What will this mean for Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke’s constantly resurging love triangle? Will Ridge call Brooke out for her desperate, classless attempts? What does this mean for the future?

Meanwhile, Electra and Will discuss the next steps in their relationship. Is their romance going to bloom even further? What do they have in store when Sheila and Luna team up to get between Electra and Will elsewhere? The grandmother and granddaughter duo recently joined hands to plot. Is their evil plan going to put Electra in danger? How is Will going to react?

Will he find out that Luna is desperate to attain him and wants to separate him from Electra? Even though Will rejected Luna’s offers more than once, her obsession is no surprise but how far will Luna go for Will? And what fresh hell will brew now that Luna and Sheila have joined hands toward this common goal? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful.

