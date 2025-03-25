The first Bold and the Beautiful episode of the week saw a smitten Daphne stating her opinion on Carter to Zende. Meanwhile, Ridge gave Carter an ultimatum, causing Hope heartbreak and disgrace. Lastly, Steffy reigned triumphant in her pretty smart plan to regain control of Forrester Creations.

The drama continues in the coming days with fights, pleading and plenty of exciting moments. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running, popular as well as award-winning daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 25, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Taylor walking in on Brooke’s plea to Ridge to reconcile. Now that Ridge is back at Forrester Creations, Brooke is back to plead with him once again. She wants him to give her and their romance another chance, knowing fully well that he has chosen Taylor, not her. The drama escalates when Taylor walks in on Brooke begging Ridge.

How will she react to Brooke being back at it? Will she confront her and ask her to leave? Or will she question Ridge for still listening to her gibberish? What exactly will this lead to? Is Taylor going to ask him to take a stand and choose for the final time? What decision will Ridge take about the same? Is he going to stick with Taylor or will he actually be brainwashed by Brooke?

Meanwhile, Hope struggles to look past Carter’s betrayal, while he remains steadfast in their relationship. The moment she found out that he had given Forrester Creations back to Ridge, Eric and Steffy, Hope was furious. She could not believe that Carter would betray her yet again. Firstly by kissing Daphne behind her back and now by handing the company back over.

To add to it, Steffy is back in power in her family company and she made her decisions very clear. Carter was allowed to keep working at Forrester but Hope was fired and her line was also cancelled. What was surprising was that Brooke was also allowed to keep working at the fashion house.

Burning with fury and jealousy, Hope asks Carter to take her side and leave with her. Ridge was quick to give Carter an ultimatum, either choose Hope or the opportunity to work at Forrester. He chose the company, shattering Hope along the way. He doesn’t want to give up on their relationship but what he doesn’t realize is that for Hope this was the last stretch and she has no more use for Carter. How will he deal with her dumping him now?

