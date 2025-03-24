The drama in Genoa City is bubbling as Victor moves ahead with his plans, Lily keeps her eyes and suspicions on Damian, Audra and Holden’s past is kept under wraps, as well as Billy and Phyllis getting closer, thus ruining his relationship with Sally. There’s plenty more on the way this all-new week.

From doubts and questions to suspicions and joining the dots, there is a lot that will take place this week on the soap opera. Here’s what viewers can expect from the March 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: March 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor setting a trap behind enemy lines. The Newman patriarch has a history with most dangerous people and just as he does with Aristotle Dumas. What exactly is this about? Were they rivals at one point of time or were they allies who split off on a bitter note? When Victor sets a trip, is it for him or is it actually for Jack Abbott instead?

Will he be successful in trapping whoever he is aiming for? Or will he be the one to get surprised? On the other hand, Billy sets the record straight with Sally. They got closer and started their romance after being betrayed by Adam and Chelsea. Since, their relationship has been smooth and quite supportive. But a wrench has recently found itself between the couple.

Billy is working with Phyllis and their growing closeness has been a source of worry for Sally. While she has been supportive as ever, she has burnt earlier and does not want to go through the same again. She gives them their space to work together but it hasn’t escaped her notice that Phyllis might have other plans with Billy. Plans that are more than professional.

Especially now that she has found out that Billy and Phyllis actually did have a romantic past together, her worry is warranted. Will Phyllis and her interference ruin Sally and Billy’s romance? Will this end with her getting hurt and them getting together? Or will she leave when she first gets a hint that something could be wrong? Will this lead to her reunion with Adam?

Lastly, Nick comforts Phyllis. The two have a romantic past as well as a daughter together. So it’s no surprise that Nick is there for her most times. Even though she is back home and is safe now, it has been hard for her to deal with the aftermath of the kidnapping. Will Nick help her figure it out?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Adolescence Is Leaving Viewers Stunned—But Have You Noticed This Haunting Final Detail Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News