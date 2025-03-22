Genoa City has plenty of drama awaiting for long-time as well as newfound viewers of the soap opera. Last week saw Sharon and Phyllis being back home with the family after being rescued from their abduction. Meanwhile, the equations between Billy and Phyllis and Nick and Sharon are changing.

From breaking rules and setting traps to massive suspicions and doubts, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 24, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Victor setting up a trap behind enemy lines. What exactly does he have planned for the Abbotts, especially Jack? Up next, Billy sets the record straight with Sally. Will he share some insight into his past with Phyllis? Will this trouble Sally even further? When Nick comforts Phyllis, will she accept it? Or will his support for Sharon ruin it?

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

When Victor shares valuable intel with Lily, could it be about Damian? On the other hand, Sharon and Phyllis find themselves in a strange place. Now that they have been rescued, what exactly is going on with them? Lastly, Devon receives troubling news. Is the info about Lily, Damian or Nate?

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Nikki and Jack share a difference of opinion. Will they be able to sail over it? Or will it cause cracks in their friendship? Elsewhere, Kyle and Claire break the rules. What exactly are they planning to do now? When Sharon helps Traci connect the dots about Alan, will they figure he is the captor?

Thursday, March 27, 2025

After a quick chat with Sharon, Traci voices her concerns with Jack. Have her suspicions about Alan gotten even stronger? Meanwhile, Diane keeps up appearances, but with whom? Billy shares his latest plan with Phyllis. Is it about Abbott Comms or something else? Will this bring them closer? Will this threaten to break Billy’s blooming romance with Sally quite soon?

Friday, March 28, 2025

The last episode of the week features Victor catching his family off guard. What has the Newman patriarch done now to elicit such a response? Is this somehow related to his moves against Jack? Or is it something else? On the other hand, Jack worries about Traci’s safety. Will he be able to protect her from Alan? Lastly, Sally calls Billy’s bluff. Is this related to Phyllis?

