Genoa City is currently witness to Sharon and Phyllis being kidnapped and missing in action. Meanwhile, Adam and Billy’s enmity is still surging due to their careers and especially Sally. Summer has been getting jealous of Kyle and Claire’s romance and Victor is set to make moves against Jack again.

From jealous and tough decisions to surprising news and big confessions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the award-winning daytime drama show.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 10, 2025

The first episode of the week sees the focus back on Phyllis and Sharon as they receive a disturbing message from their mysterious captor. Meanwhile, Nick reluctantly joins forces with Billy. Has Phyllis and Sharon’s surprising disappearance motivated the two of them to work together? Lastly, Audra covers her tracks with Nate. Will she be successful or will he find out?

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Summer has been increasingly jealous of her former husband Kyle and his new romance with Claire. Is that why she causes a rift between them? Will she be held accountable or will she keep making things worse between the two of them? Up next, Holden broadens his horizons in town. How will his chat with Claire go? Lastly, the captor forces Phyllis to make a very tough decision. Will she find a way out of this or will she find herself clueless?

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

When Phyllis and Sharon take control, have they found a way out of this mess? On the other hand, Chance comforts Summer. Is she starting to get really worried about her mother Phyllis? Lastly, Traci shares surprising news with Jack. Could it be about her blossoming romance with Alan?

Thursday, March 13, 2025

When Victor questions Adam’s decision making, how will he respond to it? What has he done to earn the disapproval of his father? Is it related to the company or his personal life decisions? When Phyllis and Sharon fall into a trap, will they manage to find a way out or will they need to be rescued by external forces? Meanwhile, Jack makes a confession to his wife Diane. What could it be about? Is it related to Kyle in any way? Or maybe Victor?

Friday, March 14, 2025

The last episode of the week features Sharon and Phyllis fighting for their survival. How long will it take for them to emerge victorious? Lastly, Chance shares a lead with Billy and Nick. Has he found out where the two could have been kept locked up after their abduction? Stay tuned to find out.

