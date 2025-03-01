Bravo has a host of reality shows and with each having their unique themes and cast members, there is a separate audience for all of them. But it’s the reunions that unite all fans, regardless of reality series genres. Season 2 of Southern Hospitality premiered in January 2025, and is almost wrapped.

With the episodes close to done and dusted, the reunion is left. The teaser already gives a glimpse of the drama, allegations, tears, and revelations the fans can expect from the event. Here’s what we know about the reunion of the third season of Southern Hospitality including when it’ll air on Bravo.

Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Reality Series?

The trailer of the reunion features Maddi Reese, Bradley Carter, Michols Peña, Emmy Sharrett, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Molly Moore, Lake Rucker, Mia Alario, Grace Lilly, and Austin Stephan. Andy Cohen asks a shocking question at the start of the anticipated video, “So, he’s quitting the show?”

A voiceover from the host plays, in which he says, “The group demands answers about Will and Emmy. Will Emmy continue to stand by her man?” Meanwhile, snippets from the reunion made it to the trailer including Lake saying “If I was shawty, I would be kinda pissed,” to which an emotional and frustrated Emmy quickly responded, “Lake, shut the f*ck up.”

The video continues to show the cast members questioning each other’s friendships and secrets. Emmy can be seen crying in a scene as she expresses, “No normal person is supposed to go through this.” Other noted dialogues include, “You’re like a pawn in their game right now.”

The official synopsis of the season three reunion of Southern Hospitality said, “The Republic crew reunites to reflect on a tumultuous season. With Will Kulp notably absent from the reunion, Emmy is left to answer for him.” The description further continued, “Maddi shares shocking information that she recently learned about a former flame, bringing her to tears.”

Moreover, Joe discusses his relationship with Maddi and he and TJ open up about where they stand at the moment. “Grace and Maddi evaluate their friendship. Michols opens up about his family. Bradley and Lake iron things out,” it then concluded, summing up the topics discussed in the reunion.

As for how and when to watch the Southern Hospitality season 3 reunion, it airs on March 6 at 10 pm ET on Bravo immediately after the season finale on Thursday. The teaser was captioned, “The drama doesn’t stop when the lights come on. The Southern Hospitality crew is in the clubhouse.”

