The newest addition to the Real Housewives franchise is almost here. Real Housewives of Rhode Island is all set to provide some major entertainment, drama, and fun for fans of the reality series. Here’s when the first season will premiere, who the cast members are, and everything we know about it.

Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Season 1: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island will premiere on April 2, 2026, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Having said that, from April 5, the series will move to its regular timeslot at 9 pm on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream the very next day on streaming platform Peacock.

Welcome to a new wave of drama 🌊 The Real Housewives of Rhode Island premieres April 2nd! #RHORI pic.twitter.com/aOmiLJQz2G — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 5, 2026

The first season is set to star Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Liz McGraw, Ashley Iaconetti, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. Fans of the Real Housewives franchise will also be happy to know that Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be a friend.

Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Season 1: What We Know About Newest Franchise Addition

The women of Rhode Island are all set to navigate friendships, feuds, fights, shifting loyalties, and the social scene of the state. Per the press release, “It may be America’s smallest, but don’t be fooled—the drama is wicked wild.” It’s a place where everyone knows everyone around.

And because family names have weight and nothing is forgotten, the drama is set to be massive. “Friendships are built over decades, loyalties are deeply rooted, and secrets are guarded at all costs… until betrayal strikes and the cracks begin to show,” the synopsis states about RHORI.

The first season is all set to be “defined by evolving relationships and rising tensions” amidst fun, frolic, parties, and escapes. The women go on a retreat to Seaview Terrace, Newport’s historic and privately owned mansion, for a luxurious weekend where opulence truly sets the stage.

This is followed by a “sun-drenched excursion to beloved East Coast getaway Block Island [that] pushes tensions to a breaking point.” With bonds and equations on the line and couples fighting it out, “lines are crossed and truths surface,” all because nothing is off-limits for Rhode Island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo (@bravotv)

