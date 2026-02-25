The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back with a brand new season. The last edition was one of the craziest and most controversial in the history of the Real Housewives franchise. And now it’s time to add some more spice and bling to the equation with some returning faces and some brand-new ones.

RHOA is back with season 17, bringing a mix of money, arguments, drinks, and crazy entertainment that will keep you hooked to your seats. Here’s what we know about season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including premiere date, cast, and more.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Premiere Date

Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on April 5, 2026, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode of the brand-new season will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Cast

Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, and Kelli Ferrell are returning for the upcoming edition and will be joined by newbies Pinky Cole and K. Michelle. Additionally, Cynthia Bailey will be back as a friend once again after last season’s big drama.

What We Know About The New Edition

Season 17 of RHOA is expected to be “wilder than ever”. As per the official synopsis, “With fan favorites and new faces joining the mix, friendships are pushed to their limits. Atlanta is hotter, bolder, and more unpredictable,” and so “keeping it peachy is the ultimate challenge.”

The trailer for the next edition starts off with a dollhouse, which states that the women tried to be nice, but drama will always find its way. Accusations, tea, fights, luxury, parties, cast trips, romance, and crazy shenanigans are on the way for the audience to enjoy with a bucket of snacks and popcorn.

The show is known for its opulence, glamour, friendships, and entertaining content. The trailer offers a sneak peek at what to expect from the upcoming edition.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Trailer

