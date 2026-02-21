The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Leo and Dimitri arriving in Alamainia and receiving a not-so-warm welcome. Ivan was anxious to tie up loose ends, while Gabi and Jada felt positive about their romances. EJ questioned Rita about Cat. Lastly, Rafe delivered some surprising news to Gabi.

From kidnappings to intense drama, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week’s episodes of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, February 23, 2026

The first episode of the week features Stephanie’s stalker making his move. Meanwhile, Steve and Jada review the evidence as Kayla makes a shocking discovery. Elsewhere, Alex shares some good news with Justin. What could this be about? And then there is Johnny, who thrills Bonnie. What is this going to be?

Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Steve hits the streets to find Stephanie. Will he succeed? On the other hand, Kayla blasts EJ while Alex makes a vow. Elsewhere, Stephanie encounters her kidnapper. Will she be shocked to find out who it is? Meanwhile, Chanel and Sarah bond over motherhood. Will this strengthen their friendship?

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Holly snaps at Ari. Will this ruin their relationship for good? On the other hand, EJ makes an offer to Liam. What will it be?

Elsewhere, Philip encourages Gabi. But to do what? When Cat and Rafe frantically try to find Stephanie, will they actually find a lead or trail to follow? Additionally, Leo tries to convince Dimitri. What could this be about?

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Johnny apologizes to Chanel. Will she forgive him? Sophia plays hardball with Rachel. Will the little girl refuse to comply? Tate comforts Holly while Paulina supports Theo. And then there are Abe and EJ, who discuss their agreement. Will they reach a strong conclusion?

Friday, February 27, 2026

The final episode of the week features Marlena reaching Kayla. Alex and Brady team up to find Stephanie. But will this alliance work? Steve and Jada search for leads. Are they going to find something useful? Leo and Dimitri share their fears while Stephanie tries to free herself.

