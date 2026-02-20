General Hospital has been piling on the drama, and the situation between Drew and Willow has been brewing for a while. The misdeeds and actions of Drew have led to a lot of flak from fans. Cameron Mathison, who plays the role, revealed how fans react to seeing him in real life because of Drew.

Cameron Mathison On Being Harassed By Fans For Playing Drew Cain In General Hospital

During his appearance on Good Morning America, the actor revealed that he is well aware that his character is not a good human being. He pointed out that in 30 years of his daytime acting career, he has never played a role like this one. “It’s been really fun,” Cameron said, and added it’s also hard.

“It’s bizarre being hated so much in America and on the canvas. It’s been wild,” the soap star mused. Fans can be intense, and considering all the evil things Drew Cain has done, the audience does not like him one bit. And some of it has translated to real life, where people can’t differentiate between them.

“I’ve had apples thrown at me in the supermarket. I’ve had people roll up magazines and beat me. I’ve had a car almost run me over on the street. I’m not used to these things happening,” the 56-year-old expressed about his harsher experiences of playing the role of the narcissistic congressman.

And while that is obviously not something he enjoys, he likes the transition into the demise of Drew because it is fun, challenging, and bizarre for him as an actor, which makes him more motivated to take on the storylines. At first, Drew was not a negative character, but has now become very dark.

Cameron added that Drew has become the “bad guy that is now having the repercussions of some of those actions” and acknowledged that the stories have been exciting and fun to play. He continued that Willow, who is Drew’s wife, hates him and tries to take revenge on him, not once but twice now.

First, she shot him twice in the back to get rid of him, and when that did not turn out how she wanted, Willow injected Drew with a drug that has left him paralyzed. Drew cannot do anything but watch, listen, and blink anymore. Cameron also spoke about his character’s anger and temper tantrums.

“Drew needs to do a little meditation, maybe a little spiritual practice,” the actor advised his character and stated that playing the dark, mean, cruel, and deceptive shades of Drew has been very fun. He divulged that it helps him let all the emotions out at work due to this opportunity on the hit soap.

Cameron concluded by mentioning that Drew’s manipulation of his stepson, Wiley, into believing his father, Michael, didn’t love him anymore was the worst thing the character has done. He felt it was very dark and selfish.

