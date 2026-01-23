In the last couple of months, General Hospital has mostly focused on the “Who Shot Drew Cain?” mystery. A few days ago, it was revealed that, in fact, Willow did it. But that was not all. The confirmation only gave Willow the license to make her disgust about Drew very clear behind him.

And to make matters even more shocking, Willow was acquitted of the charges. That wasn’t all. She then made things even darker when she injected her husband, Drew, with a drug that mimicked a stroke. Here’s what Katelyn MacMullen shared about the twist and playing Willow.

General Hospital: Katelyn MacMullen Explains Willow’s Shocking Syringe Stabbing Of Drew

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress revealed that it has been a blast tapping into all these psychotic, intense shades of the character amid the mystery. She said, “It’s all coordinated and planned. And to actually live through it was so fun [referring to the filming process].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

Katelyn added that she and Cameron Mathison, who portrays Drew, were laughing and having the best time through the episodes. She mused, “At first, I thought she was doing it to try to kill him, but now I think she was probably doing it more so to incapacitate him.” She added, talking about Willow’s intentions.

But even though she is the one who shot Drew, she was found not guilty because of a lack of evidence presented in court. And after stabbing Drew with the syringe, Willow is still keeping up the act of the shocked wife who is emotional about the state of Drew, even in front of her close ones.

Be it her mother, Nina, or her co-worker and friend, Elizabeth, Willow is doing her best to convince them of her devastated spider facade. Katelyn felt, “Those scenes were interesting because it really is Willow putting on an acting job and needing to convince the world that he’s had a stroke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc)

This is essential for Willow because she wants to keep Drew out of her way while ensuring no one suspects her because of her victim play. The actress mused, “She’s really putting on a performance right now, and she has this secret,” while she tried to convince the rest of the world she is heartbroken.

Katelyn pointed out that it was exhilarating to delve into new dimensions of Willow. She continued that it was daunting, but it makes her feel even more connected to the character. “I’m getting to see all sides of her, like how she responds in these extreme situations,” which has been fun and surprising.

