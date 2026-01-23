Back in August 2025, Kirsten Storms was last seen on General Hospital as Maxie Jones. For the unversed, the actress took an extended leave for her health last year, which is why the character she plays fell into a coma and was sent to a care facility in Boston to recover, thus accommodating the exit.

It has now been confirmed that Kirsten is back on set now, which means it’s time for Maxie to wake up from her coma and get back into the storylines. Especially now that Nathan West, Maxie’s husband and love of her life, has been revealed to be alive. Here’s everything we know about this return.

General Hospital: When Will Kirsten Storms Return As Maxie Jones Onscreen?

Kirsten took to her Instagram to share the update and captioned the post, “Boom. 2026 already…that was fast. Back at work!” She added, “Seriously missing my BugBug though,” referring to her daughter. The soap star then concluded the update post, “California doesn’t feel right without her here.”

General Hospital has now confirmed that with Kristen back on set, Maxie will return onscreen on the February 12, 2026, episode of the soap opera. The actress filmed her last episode in June last year and announced her exit in July. More than one reason was behind this decision to take a leave.

Kirsten did not want to leave the show, but she relocated from Los Angeles to Tennessee. To add to it, she had undergone brain surgery in 2021, and in January 2025, she found out about an aneurysm on the right side of her brain. This is why she was scheduled to undergo another brain operation soon.

That’s when Kirsten realized that she needed to make some big changes for her health, happiness, and family. She decided to prioritize her own health, both mental and physical. The actress opted for the extended leave, and the producers assisted her by writing in the coma storyline for Maxie.

When she left, Kristen told fans that the storyline they will have until she returns is incredible. “You guys are gonna freak out, actually,” she had teased last year. And now Maxie will finally be back onscreen, and the much-awaited reunion between Nathan and Maxie will happen sooner than later.

There’s quite a lot happening on the daytime drama at the moment. Maxie’s dead husband, Nathan, is alive, and so is her sister-in-law, Britt Westbourne. Fans are excited to see how Maxie reacts to the news and how the reunion fares. Additionally, Nathan is also getting closer to Maxie’s best friend, Lulu.

