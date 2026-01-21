It: Welcome to Derry was released on HBO Max, with Bill Skarsgard once again tied to the image of Pennywise, a role that turned him into a global horror figure. Years after the IT films reshaped the box office and pop culture space, the prequel series carried the weight of that legacy. However, behind the scenes, the idea of stepping back into Pennywise did not come easily for Skarsgard.

IT: Welcome to Derry: Plot & Storyline

It: Welcome to Derry is set in 1962 and traces the clown’s feeding cycle, placing the series as a prequel to the films. The narrative reaches further back, touching on IT’s arrival on Earth millions of years ago, adding context to the menace that shaped Derry for generations. The foundation remains familiar, with children at the center and Pennywise tied to the deaths that follow.

What Changed Bill Skarsgard’s Mind About Returning As Pennywise?

Bill Skarsgard shared his hesitation to reprise his role as Pennywise in a conversation with Screen Rant. When the offer for the It: Welcome to Derry came, his concern sat squarely on protecting what he had already worked on. The fear of stretching the success of the films too far and the risk that a television format might fall short stayed with him. Moreover, the idea of repeating himself without adding something new did not appeal, especially given how much the films meant to fans.

However, he added that further clarity on reaching a decision came once the creative direction and material were laid out, shifting his view and drawing him back toward the role.

He said, “I feel that, in the end, we explored some parts of Pennywise that we hadn’t seen before or hadn’t done. Andy and I always have fun together, and I think that we did those aspects of it. Even with Pennywise’s performance, there was like, ‘Okay, here’s a juicy scene, and you see something else from Pennywise, or more of him.’ I had fun with those scenes, for sure.”

Critical Reception To IT: Welcome to Derry

It: Welcome to Derry leans into blood and gore without holding back and has become one of the streamer’s stronger horror entries. An 81% Rotten Tomatoes score reflects a solid critical response, along with strong viewership numbers that boosted the platform.

IT: Welcome to Derry is streaming on HBO Max.

