Longtime creative collaborators and close friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together in their latest action thriller, The Rip, now streaming on Netflix. Over the years, the duo has shared the screen in several popular films, including Good Will Hunting (1997), Dogma (1999), The Last Duel (2021), and Air (2023), each reminding audiences why they remain a beloved duo.

With The Rip earning encouraging feedback from critics, audience curiosity is understandably high on the film. So, what IMDb rating has the Netflix film received so far, and how does it stack up against each of Damon and Affleck’s last five films on IMDb?

The Rip vs. Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s Last 5 Films – IMDb Rating Comparison

At the time of writing, The Rip has received an IMDb user rating of 6.9/10. Now, let’s see how the film stacks up against each star’s last five movies (including solo projects and co-starring titles), based on their IMDb ratings:

Matt Damon’s Last 5 Films – IMDb Ratings

The Instigators (2024): 6.2/10 Drive-Away Dolls (2024): 5.4/10 Oppenheimer (2023): 8.2/10 Air (2023): 7.4/10 The Last Duel (2021): 7.3/10

With a 6.9/10 rating, The Rip sits above The Instigators (6.2) and Drive-Away Dolls (5.4), but falls short of Matt Damon’s best recent performers like Oppenheimer (8.2), Air (7.4), and The Last Duel (7.3).

Ben Affleck’s Last 5 Films – IMDb Ratings

The Accountant 2 (2025): 6.6/10 Air (2023): 7.4/10 Hypnotic (2023): 5.5/10 Deep Water (2022): 5.5/10 The Tender Bar (2021): 6.7/10

At 6.9/10, The Rip ranks higher than The Accountant 2 (6.6), The Tender Bar (6.7), and is clearly ahead of Hypnotic and Deep Water (both 5.5). However, it still trails Ben Affleck’s acclaimed sports drama Air (7.4).

Overall Comparison – What The IMDb Score Suggests

With its 6.9/10 IMDb rating, The Rip may not match the peak acclaim of films like Oppenheimer or Air. Still, it outperforms several lower-rated recent releases from both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, making it one of their better-received mainstream titles in the past few years. If word-of-mouth remains positive, The Rip could climb further on IMDb in the coming weeks.

The Rip Plot

Directed by Joe Carnahan, it follows a team of Miami cops who raid a suspected stash house and unexpectedly uncover millions in cartel cash. But as criminals close in and word begins to spread, cracks start to appear within the unit, leading to mistrust.

The Rip – Official Trailer

