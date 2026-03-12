A24’s indie horror Undertone is all set to hit the big screens this weekend, and its opening weekend projection is off the charts. The film has a very low budget, yet it will be a huge box-office hit in its opening weekend alone. This will mark another glorious win for the studio. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The film premiered at the Fantasia in July last year and received positive reviews from the critics. It is written and directed by Ian Tuason, and this is his directorial debut. The film features Nina Kuri and Adam DiMarco in key roles. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 83% Tomatometer score based on 58 reviews, and that might change once the film opens in theaters.

Undertone’s box office projection for its opening weekend

Deadline’s latest report reveals that this A24 indie horror drama will be released across 2,500 theaters in North America. It has also been reported that Undertone is tracking to earn a solid $7 million at the box office on its opening weekend. It is expected to earn a spot in the top 3 of the domestic box office rankings this weekend.

According to the report, the horror movie was made on a micro-budget of just $500k. Therefore, it is expected to earn an estimated 14 times the production cost. It will earn a massive profit in its opening weekend alone. Therefore, it will achieve blockbuster status on debut.

What is the film about?

Directed by Ian Tuason, the film follows Evy, played by Nina Kiri, who hosts a paranormal podcast with her friend Justin (Adam DiMarco), where she plays the skeptic. At the same time, he firmly believes in the supernatural. After Evy moves back home to care for her dying mother, portrayed by Michèle Duquet, the duo receives unsettling recordings from a married couple claiming to hear mysterious noises in their house. As Evy begins investigating the case, the eerie audio pulls her deeper into a spiral of fear and paranoia. Undertone will be released on March 13.

