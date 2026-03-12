Wuthering Heights continues to draw audiences at the box office despite mixed reviews. The Margot Robbie-starrer literary adaptation is now eyeing the global total of another film in the same genre. It features the Harry Potter star Emma Watson alongside an ensemble cast. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected domestically so far?

The R-rated period drama is trying its best to maintain a steady run at the box office. The new releases have taken away a significant number of screens, and that is affecting its domestic collection. On its 4th discounted Tuesday, the film collected $512k in North America, dropping by 48.3% from last Tuesday. Its domestic total has now reached $79.6 million.

On track to hit $250 million worldwide

Wuthering Heights is experiencing a stronger run in international markets than in North America. The film’s overseas total accounts for 62.9% of the worldwide total. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has garnered $134.9 million internationally so far, bringing the worldwide cume to $214.5 million. It is now tracking to hit the $250 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $79.6 million

International – $134.9 million

Worldwide – $214.5 million

On track to surpass Emma Watson’s Little Women

Little Women is a period drama based on the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. Greta Gerwig directed it and features an ensemble cast comprising Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Louis Garrel, Chris Cooper, and Meryl Streep.

The film collected $220.1 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime. Wuthering Heights is less than $10 million away from surpassing the global haul of this Academy Award-winning film. Beating Little Women globally would be a significant milestone for Wuthering Heights. The Emily Brontë adaptation would cement its place among the most successful modern literary adaptations at the worldwide box office.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights was released on February 13.

