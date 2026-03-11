Margot Robbie starrer Wuthering Heights crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office last week only. The film keeps going steadily at the box office and has surpassed the worldwide haul of a flop Disney live-action with more than twice its budget. Keeps scrolling for the deets.

Wuthering Heights at the worldwide box office

Margot Robbie starrer R-rated romance drama collected $3.7 million at the domestic box office on its 4th three weekend. It lost 709 theaters in North America and is now running on only 2512 screens. On Monday, the film added another $332k at the box office in North America. It dropped by 46.5% from last Monday.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Wuthering Heights’ domestic total has hit $79.06 million cume in 25 days. After its 4th weekend, the film’s overseas total has reached $134.9 million, bringing the worldwide total to $213.9 million. It is the second-highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $79.0 million

International – $134.9 million

Worldwide – $213.9 million

Surpassed the worldwide haul of Snow White

Snow White is the live-action adaptation featuring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, released in 2025. The Disney movie had a budget of around $269 million, which is around $189 million more than Wuthering Heights. For the record, the production cost of Wuthering Heights was $80 million. It was one of the biggest flops of last year. The flop Disney live-action flick grossed $205.67 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Wuthering Heights has surpassed Snow White’s worldwide haul. It is a significant achievement given the massive gap between the films’ production budgets. This is also notable because a literary adaptation outperforming a major Disney live-action remake at the global box office is relatively rare, highlighting strong audience demand.

Margot Robbie starrer Wuthering Heights was released in the theaters on February 13.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Goat North America Box Office: Inches Away From Surpassing This Cars Franchise Spin-Off’s $90M Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News