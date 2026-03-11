Sony’s sports comedy Goat has been hit by the release of Pixar’s new original animation, Hoppers. However, the film is on track to surpass a franchise spin-off at the box office in North America. It is a Cars franchise spin-off, and Goat is steadily closing in on beating this animated sports comedy at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film might be having a steady run at the box office, but it is still losing owing to its $80-$90 million production cost. The animation needs to earn between $200 million and $225 million to break even at the box office. It has received positive reviews and might just achieve break-even during its theatrical run.

Goat’s box office collection so far in North America

Goat is among the top 5 in domestic rankings and is earning winning numbers as well. According to Box Office Mojo, the animated feature grossed $6.5 million in its 4th weekend in North America. On Monday, the film added another $465k, bringing its domestic cume to $84.1 million. Goat dropped by 34.5% from last Monday at the domestic box office. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $90 million mark domestically.

Set to surpass Planes at the domestic box office

Planes is a spin-off of Pixar’s Cars franchise featuring voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach, Priyanka Chopra, Teri Hatcher, Brad Garrett, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Roger Craig Smith, John Cleese, Carlos Alazraqui, Anthony Edwards, Sinbad, and Val Kilmer. It is a spin-off of a popular franchise, and surpassing it would be a notable feat for Goat.

Sony’s animated feature is less than $7 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Planes. For the unversed, Planes collected $90.28 million at the North American box office in its lifetime. It is on track to surpass the domestic haul of Planes in the following days.

More about Goat

Internationally, it has collected $62.5 million, bringing its worldwide gross to $146.6 million. The film will cross $150 million worldwide ahead of its 5th weekend. The film was released in the theaters on February 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $84.1 million

International – $62.5 million

Worldwide – $146.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hoppers Budget & Break-Even: How Much Pixar’s Animated Sci-Fi Comedy Needs To Earn To Become A Box Office Success

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News