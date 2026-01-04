Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a successful actress not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood as well. From winning the Miss World at the age of 18 to starring in movies like Baywatch, she has come a long way in her career spanning decades.

However, her first years in the US as a teenager were far from positive. Let’s revisit the time when Priyanka opened up about facing racism in high school.

Priyanka Chopra On Racist Taunts She Received In High School

Priyanka Chopra went to the United States for studies as a teenager and lived with her relatives at the time. Speaking to People in 2021 about her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka revealed her experiences with facing racism as a 15-year-old in an American high school. She shared, “I took it very personally. Deep inside, it starts gnawing at you. I went into a shell. I was like, ‘Don’t look at me. I just want to be invisible.’”

“My confidence was stripped. I’ve always considered myself a confident person, but I was unsure of where I stood, of who I was,” she added.

In her memoir, Priyanka listed the insults she used to hear while walking down the hallway in high school. “Brownie, go back to your country!” and “Go back on the elephant you came on” were some of the things said to her by other girls at the school.

Priyanka now realizes that those insults probably came from a place of insecurity. However, it still affected her deeply. Despite availing guidance counselors, she had to move back to India to deal with the strain on her.

Priyanka Chopra Chose To Stay Confident

However, Priyanka decided to stay confident in her own skin as she grew older. She also pledged to do whatever she could to bring change for future generations.

“I’m not going to allow anyone to feel like that anymore. It was my upbringing and environment that created that. I do want to create a world for my future kids where they don’t have to think about diversity,” she concluded.

