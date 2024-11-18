Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, making the country proud on a global level. She has also gained recognition in Hollywood, and while she PC has her own swag and everything, the actress was once moved to tears while working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the film Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh once shared the incident in an interview. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie, released in 2015, also featured Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer and Priyanka. The supporting cast comprised Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Milind Soman, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Aditya Pancholi. It was based on Nagnath S Inamdar’s Marathi novel Rau. It follows the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani, portrayed by Ranveer and Deepika, respectively.

Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for being a hard taskmaster, which is why his films stand out from the rest. Actors and actresses die to work with Bhansali, who is one of the top directors of the Hindi film industry. According to a Hindustan Times report, Priyanka Chopra broke down on the third day of the film’s shoot. Ranveer Singh shared the entire situation in an interview with Film Companion.

Ranveer Singh recalled, “Miss Know it all, the mastery of the craft of acting has once gone to a set of (the) film called Bajirao Mastani, directed by certain Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and I think she was not prepared for the unique style of Mr. Bhansali. So, for the first time, I saw Priyanka Chopra out of whack. She was like, ‘What is going on?’ Ís this for real?’ ‘Am I in the Twilight zone?’ ‘Is this really happening?’ ‘Are these types of conversations actually happening?’ ‘It is 9 PM, and we have not taken a single shot.’ ‘What is going on?’”

Priyanka Chopra was present with Ranveer during this interview, and she faked a cry to demonstrate how she felt that time as her co-star continued, “She was not prepared for the beast, lovingly known as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On day three, she was like ‘I am done. I want to quit, I am going home'”.

Before Bajirao Mastani, Priyanka Chopra performed a dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, which featured Ranveer and Deepika in the lead roles.

