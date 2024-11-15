Today marks 11 years after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic tragedy, Ram Leela. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gained a lot from the success, including each other. But did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could have made a sizzling Bollywood comeback? She rejected it because of Salman Khan. Below are the unknown details you need!

Many know that Kareena Kapoor Khan was the first choice of Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. She had signed the film on the dotted lines but unexpectedly exited a week before the shoot began. Rumors also claim Anushka Sharma was approached before her, but SLB avoided another rift with Bebo after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It was her excellent performance in Cocktail that helped Deepika bag the leading role.

Aishwarya Rai in Ram Leela?

The title song, Ram Chahe Leela, was quite a rage. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali spent a whopping 6 crores to create the enormous set and splurged on the costumes and other aspects. But many wouldn’t know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was first approached for the dance number.

After Guzaarish, Aishwarya took a break from acting to welcome her first and only child with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan. The Ram Leela song could have marked a sizzling comeback for the beauty in Bollywood. But it was earlier titled, “Thappad se darr nahin lagta pyar se.” We all know it is a famous dialogue of Salman Khan’s Dabangg. To avoid any kind of connection, Rai demanded that the lyrics be changed. SLB refused the request.

Priyanka Chopra emerged victorious!

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra was simultaneously approached for the song, but with different lyrics. The reasons behind Bhansali’s decision remain unknown. But PC loved the idea and got on board pretty soon. She eventually nailed her performance in Ram Chahe Leela.

We would be lying if we didn’t confess we would have equally loved to watch Aishwarya Rai in the dance number. Hopefully, sometime in the future!

