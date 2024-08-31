Ranbir’s towel dance in debut film Saawariya made girls go crazy. The Barfi actor has not only been a major crush of all the girls in the world but also his wife Alia Bhatt had a serious crush on him. But did you know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, had a crush on the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor?

During an old interview with Filmfare editor, Jitesh Pillai, in 2016, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared about how her daughter Aaradhya would feel shy around him and mistook RK to be her father, Abhishek and hugged him from behind. Also, how little Aaradhya refused to call him ‘Ranbir Uncle’.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “Yes, he was like a buddy on the set of Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Akshay Khanna was also my buddy, but he was in and out. He’s a sweetie, but he has his own moods. But Ranbir and I’ve enjoyed a friendship, which continues till date. The sweetest thing happened just the other day. We were shooting, and when I FaceTimed Aaradhya, she gave Ranbir that smile. She knows him well. One day she just ran into his arms. Because he was wearing this jacket and cap like Abhishek Bachchan and he had stubble. Thinking he is AB, she hugged him and he was like ‘Awww’. Hiroo aunty (Johar) said, ‘Ranbir you’re a charmer’. But I understood what had happened. I asked her if she thought he was Papa, and she said ‘Yaaa’. Since that day, she’s become a bit shy around him. Abhishek also teased Ranbir, ‘Hmmm.. this one is crushing’. I told Ranbir this is so funny.”

Further speaking to the editor, the actress remembered how she introduced Ranbir Kapoor to Aaradhya Bachchan as ‘Ranbir Uncle’ to which Aaradhya opposed and said, ‘No RK’! Aishwarya said, “I was nuts about your father, and you’re the first one Aaradhya is reacting to as an actor with that shy expression. Life’s coming full circle. She likes the Tamasha song, Matargashti. We did the steps of the song for her fourth birthday. On the set, I introduced Ranbir as ‘Ranbir uncle’ to her. He joked, ‘No RK!’ Twice she addressed him as ‘uncle’. But the other day, suddenly it was ‘RK’. We all laughed at that.”

For those unaware, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor were co-stars for the first time in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, helmed by Karan Johar in 2016. The movie also had Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The sizzling chemistry of the duo was loved by fans.

Must Read: Dia Mirza Reveals She Was Dropped From Multiple Films After Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s Release, “We Were All Devastated! I Remember Being…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News