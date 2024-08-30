Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship attracted a lot of public attention. However, their relationship faced difficulties and ended in 2001. The breakup was widely covered in the media, and it sparked interest even after they split. Despite their separation, many fans remained interested in their relationship.

The breakup was characterized by dramatic events. Salman was reportedly seen outside Aishwarya’s home in 2001, causing a commotion and demanding entry. He was widely expected to propose marriage, but Aishwarya was not ready. Despite the chaos, she eventually let him into her home, but their relationship was already on the rocks.

In 2002, Aishwarya Rai publicly confirmed their split and leveled serious allegations against Salman. She went on to say in her statement that she had been with Salman during his “enduring alcoholism, misbehavior in worse phases, and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse (verbal, physical, emotional), infidelity, and indignity.”

She then described her relationship with the Tiger 3 star as “obnoxious experiences which incite washing dirty linen and other dirty truths,” implying that these encounters compelled her to reveal unpleasant truths and personal grievances.

Aishwarya detailed her experience in a statement to the Times of India. She was relieved that the relationship was over and described it as a “nightmare.” Aishwarya spoke about how she was harmed by Salman’s alcoholism and violent behavior, which included verbal, physical, and emotional abuse.

She was also upset with how misinformation and false rumors about her character were spread as a result of her respectful silence on the relationship. Aishwarya claimed that Salman’s relatives and friends were spreading false information to harm her reputation and business connections.

