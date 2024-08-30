Amitabh Bachchan is 81, but he’s aging like a fine wine. He continues to entertain us with good work at the cinemas. His last outing was Kalki 2898 AD, which helped him achieve the 1000 crore mark at the box office in the post-Covid era alone! His first paycheck was only Rs 400, but his salary hike over the years will leave you mind-boggled. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Big B is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. He has stayed relevant despite being in the showbiz for almost six decades! The Hurun Indian Rich List was unveiled on Thursday; Amitabh and his family were revealed to own a whopping fortune of 1,600 crores. That’s the biggest proof of his success over the years!

Amitabh Bachchan’s First Paycheck

During a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 (KBC), Amitabh Bachchan recalled his initial days of struggle and revealed he would stay with eight flatmates in a single room. After graduation, he went to Kolkata to find a job and was hired at a monthly salary of Rs 400. Yes, you heard that right!

Amitabh Bachchan Salary Growth

Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. As per multiple online reports, he was paid a remuneration of a staggering 18 crores for his role as Ashwatthama. When compared to his first paycheck, Amitabh Bachchan has witnessed an earth-shattering increase of 44999900% in his remuneration over the last 55 years. He’s worked very hard every single day of the year, and we must say, it was worth it!

It is also to be noted that Amitabh Bachchan was paid around Rs 10 crores for his role in Uunchai (2022). His remuneration in Kalki 2898 AD was almost 80% higher. With the massive success of Prabhas starrer, one can only imagine the further hike the 81-year-old actor will enjoy for his next film.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Salary

Apart from his acting career, Amitabh Bachchan has been a regular host on Kaun Banega Crorepati. For the 16th season, he is reportedly taking home a sum of 5 crores per episode. One can imagine the amount of money he will make from the Indian television show in 2024.

Other sources of income

Big B, along with his family, are also great investors. They have recently invested in Swiggy, which is targeting a $15 billion valuation in the upcoming IPO. This could be a highly beneficial deal for the Bachchan Khandaan. We have previously seen Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt earn 10X the returns from their investment in Nykaa IPO.

On the professional front, Mr Bachchan is gearing up for his Tamil debut in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth.

