Shah Rukh Khan + Saif Ali Khan + Carry On Jatta 3 Star Sonam Bajwa In A Siddharth Anand Film? 3 Reasons Why We Sense A Blockbuster!

Since the Zero debacle, Shah Rukh Khan has been very cautious about his script choices. He is also doing versatile roles and bringing something new to the platter with every film. But looks like he’s planning something out of the box alongside Saif Ali Khan and Sonam Bajwa. Ace director Siddharth Anand is also involved and below are all the details you need!

In 2023, SRK made his Bollywood comeback after 5 years and delivered a hat-trick of success. He began the year on a banging note with Pathaan and went a notch higher to deliver the biggest Bollywood blockbuster with Jawan. Last but not the least was his Christmas release, Dunki, a plus affair at the box office.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted outside Siddharth Anand’s office in Mumbai. Even casting director Mukesh Chhabra was seen exiting the building along with Carry On Jatta 3 actress Sonam Bajwa. Ever since, there have been viral rumors that a collaboration is in the works, and it’s going to be a grand affair!

If Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sonam Bajwa come together for a film, it will indeed be a never-seen-before outing in Bollywood. Below are three reasons why we feel Siddharth Anand may be eyeing for another blockbuster:

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reuniting after two decades

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan were last seen together in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). The romantic comedy, co-starring Priety Zinta, was a hit affair at the box office, minting 38.55 crores in its lifetime. The two successful Bollywood superstars coming together will surely create a storm in theatres.

Sonam Bajwa and her Punjabi fanbase

Sonam Bajwa has primarily worked in the Punjabi industry and is one of the most bankable actresses there. In fact, she was paid more than her male counterparts in the 2019 film Guddiyan Patole, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

She has previously been a leading heroine opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Gippy Grewal, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. Her massive fan base will surely pour a lot of love if she collaborates with Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

Siddharth Anand, the king of action!

Siddharth Anand has proved his direction with projects like Pathaan and WAR. He is also in the race to direct Dhoom 3, along with working on YRF’s biggest outing, Tiger vs Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Imagine SRK and Saif pitting against each other in an action thriller. Siddharth Anand will be the perfect man to direct the biggie, and their latest spotting is hint enough!

Do you want to see Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Sonam Bajwa in a Siddharth Anand film?

