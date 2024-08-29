It is not a hidden fact that Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera also enjoys a separate fanbase amongst the superstar’s fans. People have started resonating him with loyalty and dedication because of his relentless service towards the actor since 1998. But did you know that Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, also possesses a jaw-dropping net worth? He recently took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his purchasing a luxurious Range Rover worth 1.4 crore. But apart from this, Shera also owns several extravagant possessions.

Shera reportedly earns 15 lakh per month for his services to Salman Khan, which comes to a whopping 2 crore annually. Apart from the Dabangg actor, Shera also provides services to many other prominent names from the Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity. He started his career while escorting big names from Hollywood like Michael Jackson, Will Smith, Jackie Chan, and Keanu Reeves. He also overlooked Justin Beiber‘s security during the latter’s Mumbai concert in 2017. Shera is the owner of Tiger Security, which is one of the leading security agencies in the country and provides high-profile security to some A-list celebrities across the world. The agency generates much profit for Shera apart from his remuneration through services provided for Salman Khan.

A considerable automobile fan, Shera is the proud owner of several swanky two- and four-wheelers. In addition to his recently purchased Range Rover, he owns a Mahindra Thar, a Kawasaki superbike, and a luxurious BMW. According to a news report in Siasat, Shera’s net worth is estimated to be a mind-boggling 100 crore from his services to Salman Khan and the profit earned from his Tiger Security agency.

Well, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera does have an enviable net worth. However, he does deserve this for his unending service and loyalty to the superstar. In an earlier interview with a web portal, Shera had also revealed that he would remain by Salman’s side until his very last breath. Now, that is the very definition of loyalty for us.

