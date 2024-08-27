After back-to-back failures with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3, Salman Khan was looking for that one potential blockbuster that would bring him back into the box office game. And it seems that things are very much sorted for him as several big projects are lined up. His next film, Sikandar, has been officially announced, and the film has already gone on the floors. Amid this, his rumored project with Atlee is now grabbing all the limelight.

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback last year with Pathaan and delivered his biggest blockbuster with Jawan. The film was helmed by Atlee, who received much praise for presenting Shah Rukh in the best possible way on the big screen. After a few months of this big success, it was learned that the director was discussing a big film with Salman, creating a huge buzz among fans.

Yes, there have been rumors about Salman Khan and Atlee collaborating on a big action entertainer that presents the superstar in his massy avatar. Now, taking the buzz to the next level, some reports suggest that this biggie will be officially announced on August 30. If this is true, then the announcement is going to storm the internet for the next few days.

Meanwhile, earlier, it was learned that Atlee and Salman Khan’s collaboration will be a two-hero film, mounted on a big scale. Other than Salman, it is rumored that Kamal Haasan has been approached to play another lead in the biggie.

It’s said that this is the same project that was planned for Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever collaboration. Unfortunately, as Vijay is quitting films to enter full-time politics, Atlee reportedly dropped this plan, and that’s how Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan came into the picture.

(Please note, nothing about this mega project has been confirmed yet, and the internet is flooded with only rumors. So, take it with a pinch of salt)

