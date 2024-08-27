Weeks after announcing her separation from Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic has shared a cryptic post on Instagram, highlighting the value of ‘love’ that does not delve into ‘evil’ and ‘never fails.’ The cricketer and the Serbian model announced their split in July after four years of marriage. The note from Natasa comes at a time when there are rumors about Hardik Pandya having an affair with British singer Jasmin Walia.

Natasa Stankovic Says ‘Love Does Not Dishonor Others’ in Instagram Story

On Monday, Natasa took to Instagram to reshare a quote posted on a page of her story. The post read, “Love is patient. Love is kind. It does not envy. It does not boast. It is not proud. It does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking.”

The post further read, “It is not easily angered. It keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always preserves. Love never fails.”

Check out the post here.

The post has raised eyebrows as fans speculate if Natasa Stankovic is hinting at the reason behind her divorce from Hardik. While the two confirmed their separation in July 2024 after months of speculations, they never explicitly stated what led to trouble in their paradise. The former couple tied the knot in May 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya in July of the same year. Natasa is now reportedly spending time with her family in her hometown in Serbia.

Meanwhile, Hardik is rumored to have moved on with Jasmin Walia. The two sparked dating speculations when netizens spotted the same pool in the background of the videos posted by them. Hardik’s tattoo was also seemingly visible in one of the pictures posted by Jasmin on her social media, further adding fuel to the rumors. Jasmin is a television personality and singer, whose track ‘Bom Diggy’ was featured in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Who Started His IPL Journey With 10 Lakh Annual Salary, Displayed A Humongous Hike Of 11900% In 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News