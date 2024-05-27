When Hardik Pandya Said That It Took Him a ‘Lot of Patience To Live With’ Natasa Stankovic, This Is How She Reacted!

News about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s alleged divorce has dominated the news cycle for the past couple of days. There have been many new updates and speculations, and amongst all of this, a video of Hardik Pandya is going viral, and people think they might have found some clues to what their relationship has been like. Natasa and Hardik have been silent about all the divorce rumors, but fans are revisiting their old wedding videos and photos amidst all this.

Natasa sparked divorce rumors after posting she removed Pandya from her full name on Instagram and allegedly removed a few photos with Hardik. When asked about the divorce rumors, Natasa remained silent, and Hardik avoided the spotlight. As everyone awaits their response, fans have reviewed the couple’s wedding pictures and video again.

Hardik and Natasa had two marriages. They renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony in February 2023, after an intimate ceremony in 2020 during the lockdown brought on by COVID-19. In a wedding video released during the festivities, Natasa and Hardik discussed their love story. Hardik also mentioned in the video that Natasa taught him patience, among other things.

Hardik Pandya spoke about his feelings and poked a little fun at his then-to-be wife, “The way she gave me warmth, I started getting more solutions because she taught me how to find solutions. That learning in my love life taught me to achieve more and more in life. I also got more patient because it takes a lot of patience to live with Natasa.”

Natasa then revealed her side of the story of their first meeting and confessed she had never met someone like Hardik before. “I went out with a few of my friends, and there was also a friend of mine who apparently was also HP’s friend. Then he walks in a hat, some kind of a shawl and blingy-blingy everywhere. In so many years in India, I had not seen such a person, such a persona. I was like, ‘What is this?’ ‘Who is this?’.”

Stankovic continued, “When you’re meeting someone for the first time, I was going for the hand, and he came for a hug. I don’t know the name, but he was just very friendly. That’s how we met for the first time.”

In response to Natasa’s side of their first meeting, Hardik said, “Once I sat on the table, I was only trying to talk to Natasa. She was obviously very good-looking, pehle udhar hi bhai fisal gaya tha.”

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot four years ago. The pair announced their engagement on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot in May 2020. The two are parents to a 3-year-old boy, Agastya Pandya. Rumors of their separation spread online after netizens noticed the model had removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle.

