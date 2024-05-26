Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovik’s divorce rumors are doing the rounds currently, and there have been reports that say that the model-turned-actress is demanding 70% of the Mumbai Indian Captain’s assets as a part of her final settlement in this alleged divorce.

Amidst these rumours, now an old video of the cricketer is going viral where he is talking about such a situation. The Mumbai Indians‘ Captain reveals his mother said that, “Tumhare saare account me main partner rahungi.”

In the viral video, Hardik Pandya reveals that he seldom trusts himself. So half of his assets are legally his mother’s as per a contract since she is a partner in all his assets, whether he buys a car or a house.

In the interview, now going viral, the cricketer further revealed that his mother has a 50% share of total assets that belong to him, his brother Krunal Pandya, or his father. He even smirked at this master plan and said, “Mere naam pe main nahi dunga. Mujhe mere pe bharosa nahi hai. 50% kisi ko main nahi dunga aage jaake. 50% mere ko bada chubhega. Usse accha to tum log ke naam rakho, 50% kahin jaayega nahi baad mein bhi.

Bhai ne sab pehle hi plan kar rakha hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/FcrOH2rHiJ — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) May 25, 2024

This old video has resurfaced on the internet after it was reported that Natasa Stankovic has demanded 70% assets owned by Hardik Pandya as a part of her divorce alimony.

Hardik Pandya’s Net Worth

As per a report by NDTV, Hardik Pandya’s net worth in 2024 is around 91 crore, and he draws 15 crore as his salary for leading Mumbai Indians. Natasa Stankovic has demanded 70% of this total asset reportedly.

Will Natasa Get 63 Crore?

However, after watching this video, it is a bit dicey that Natasa might get 63 crore from Hardik Pandya‘s total assets. In fact, according to Hardik’s revelation in the video, Hardik’s mother might own 45.5 crore of his total assets. So Natasa has to settle with 70% of the other half, which is only 31.85 crore of Hardik’s 91 crore net worth.

Recently, the model-turned-actress was asked about the said demands in the interview, and she said, “Thank You Very Much,” not denying the rumors. Meanwhile, even Hardik Pandya was not seen on the first bunch of cricketers who have left together for the T-20 World Cup.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: IPL 2024 Final: Drake Places First-Ever Cricket Bet By Putting A Massive Amount On Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News