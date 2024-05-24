Did Hardik Pandya & Wife Natasa Stankovic Split Up? As Wild Rumours Swirl, Here’s A Fact-Check!

With Mumbai Indians out of the IPL 2024 race, Hardik Pandya has had quite a tough season. With immense trolling and speculations circulating widely, the cricketer can’t seem to catch a break. New reports and rumors of trouble in paradise have come up for Hardik and his wife of 4 years, Natasa Stankovic. The internet is sure that something is wrong with the otherwise socially active duo, and rumors about the two splitting up have been circulating. But are the reports true?

After four years of marriage, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed a daughter, Agastya. The couple’s romantic and family-oriented Instagram photos have been setting relationship goals.

However, rumors that something is wrong in their relationship worry the fans. Everything began when a Reddit post that suggested Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were having marital problems went viral. The post claims that Natasa deleted her Instagram name, previously written as Natasa Stankovic Pandya. The post continues by explaining that neither Hardik nor she posted anything on her birthday, nor are they posting each other on stories. She almost deleted most of her recent photos of Hardik, except those with their son in them.

Additionally, the Redditor notes that Natasa did not attend the ongoing IPL to watch Hardik play, nor did she share Instagram stories about the team and the matches. “While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them,” according to the post.

Many fans rushed to the comments to share their observations; one user said, “I was thinking about the same when I stalked her profile during the start of Hardik’s trolling this season. Someone on the cricket sub had asked Natasha to show him public support during this time. But she was nowhere to be seen in the scene. It was before these latest developments, but the signs were there.”

Another user brought up the question of Natasa’s absence during the trolling that Hardik faced and said, “I too think so; recently she has been posting a lot about her faith and quotes like it’ll work out, etc. though through her stories it’s clear that she’s still living in the Pandya house, I understand keeping a low profile and not interacting w her on Instagram, but she even removed the Pandya surname from her name on Instagram, that deepens my suspicions. Loved their entire family together; I hope it isn’t true.”

All the observations made by the fans are actual. No official sources still provide a concrete reason or clarification. While the internet may have just delivered its verdict, we will have to wait to hear from a couple themselves, and hopefully, everything will work itself out.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Hardik Pandya Gets Banned From The First Match Of IPL 2025, Suffers A Fine Of 30 Lakh Due To This Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News