Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for his excellent gameplay but also for his entertaining social media posts. His wife, Nataša Stanković is also a known face on the internet with a successful career as a dancer and Bollywood actor. In the couple’s most recent Christmas special post, the actor can be spotted with an alleged baby bump and we are all pleasantly surprised.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Hardik and Nataša often communicate with the fans through their frequent posts on Instagram. They also keep sharing pictures and videos of their son Agastya who is now a year old. The couple was previously in the headlines when Hardik had gotten a new tattoo related to fatherhood and Nataša had the sweetest reaction to it.

Advertisement

In Hardik Pandya’s latest Instagram post, he can be spotted having a gala time with his family on the occasion of Christmas 2021. The pictures include his brother (also a cricketer), Krunal Pandya, mom Nalini Pandya, and wife Nataša Stanković. The house can be seen decorated with a huge Christmas tree along with a bunch of wrapped gifts under it. The happy picture was quick to win the internet as soon as it was posted on the internet.

In some of these pictures, fans couldn’t help but notice Nataša Stanković’s baby bump which sort of stands out through her body-hugging velvet dress. The pink outfit also had a deep neck and a sleeveless pattern making it just the right choice for this festive season. In one of the pictures, both Pandya and Stanković can be spotted holding her tummy while Agastya peacefully sits in his father’s arms.

In the comments section, Hardik Pandya and Nataša’s fans can be seen wishing the couple a Merry Christmas while congratulating them over their alleged announcement. A few people also had trollish comments for the couple after spotting the baby bump.

“Hardik bhai delivery bahot fast dete hai 2 munna ane ki तयारी दिख रही हैं 😄”, a comment said.

Another user sweetly wrote, “Another cutie on the wayyy🥺❤️”

A netizen was also seen saying, “1 or launch kr diya👏😂😂😂😂”

Must Read: Aryan Khan Case: Extortion Case Most Likely To Be Closed As Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Fails To Record Statement?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube