Hrithik Roshan enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his dashing looks but also for his authentic acting skills. A bunch of recent reports suggest that the actor is all set to make his Hollywood debut soon and fans are now wondering if international star Samantha Lockwood will be a part of it. The rumours started doing the rounds after Lockwood posted a series of pictures with the Super 30 actor on her official handle.

For the unversed, Samantha is a well-known American actor and model who has worked in a series of successful movies in the past, she is best known for her work in the action film Shoot the Hero which hit the theatres in 2010. In the last few days, she has been papped at numerous locations in Mumbai indicating that is working on something exciting here.

In her most recent Instagram post, Samantha Lockwood can be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan in an open space full of greenery. In the first picture, they have both struck a cool pose while looking right at the camera with faint smiles across their faces. The second and third pictures, on the other hand, look like candid shots which end with both the artists laughing out loud.

Samantha Lockwood has opted for a colourful cotton shrug in the pictures, paired with a nude colour inner and a set of jet black pants. Hrithik Roshan has also kept it simple with a well-fitting white shirt and a set of grey sweatpants.

Samantha also added a sweet message in the caption highlighting Hrithik’s love for action. “Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action 🎥 and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan”, it said. Have a look.

Ever since the pictures were dropped, fans are coming up with theories of their own to understand Samantha’s recent pap videos and posts. Some fans believe she is making her Bollywood debut soon since she was spotted outside Excel Entertainment a few days back. A bunch of fans also feel that the pictures are a part of Hrithik’s Hollywood debut movie, which has been a topic of discussion for a while now.

