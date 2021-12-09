Sooraj Barjatya’s film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon was released in 2003. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Despite the stellar cast, the film received a below-average response at the box office.

While Abhishek’s performance in the film was well-received and earned a Filmfare nomination, Hrithik and Kareena’s performance was not well received. Hrithik also once opened up about his performance in the film.

Talking to Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, Hrithik Roshan said that he “failed terribly” playing “a very happy, very uppity” guy in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. When a fan asked him if faced difficulty in playing a character, the superstar said, “There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. A very happy, very uppity… (The actor mimicked his character from the film), it doesn’t come very naturally to me even if you try really hard, which I did.”

Hrithik Roshan even started hilariously mimicking his character Prem from Sooraj Barjatya’s 2003 film.

We think #HrithikRoshan taking a dig at his #MainPremKiDiwaniHoon act is the coolest thing on the Internet right now! Full conversation goes live tomorrow on our Youtube channel: https://t.co/scCwRNZFpQ. Location Courtesy: @thejgstudio. pic.twitter.com/7TSOkD4yao — Film Companion (@FilmCompanion) January 5, 2020

For the unversed, the film Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon was a remake of the 1976 film Chitchor. Apart from Hrithik, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, the film also starred Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Tanaaz Irani, Reema Lagoo and Upasna Singh.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan’s film Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off 2012 film Kahani. The actor received a positive response from the audience. Kareena Kapoor on the other hand will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is the remake of the Hollywood film Tom Hanks’s Forrest Gump.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Krrish 4 is also expected to be released in 2022. He was last seen in WAR which was released in 2019.

