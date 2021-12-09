The most anticipated wedding of the year is done and dusted, as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now officially husband and wife! Well, we just can’t keep calm over this news! From being a rumoured couple to sharing their life togetherness, it’s a day of happiness!

Isn’t it just too sweet to handle!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were quite tight-lipped about the whole wedding happening. However, the pandora box is now open and the fans are just going gaga over the news of both the stars getting married to each other! What started on Karan Johar’s famous talk show has now led to the biggest and yearned for Bollywood wedding.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif first leaked pictures here:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara amongst the presence of their respective families and Bollywood colleagues. The wedding was said to have taken place this afternoon around 3:30 PM. As per the reports by Delhi Times, Vicky was donning a pink sherwani and was taken for a baraat procession in a vintage car within the premises of the wedding venue. The reports also claim that Katrina was wearing a pink lehenga by designer Sabyasachi and was brought to the mandap on fully decorated doli. Later on, the groom and bride were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap in the sheesh mahal area of the venue.

After two days of pre-wedding festive, in which a super fun sangeet night and Mehendi took place, the wedding finally took place today (9th Dec). It is said that the wedding was attended by 120 guests including B-town names such as Neha Dhupia, Kabir Bedi, Gurdas Mann, Shankar Mahadevan, Ali Abbas Zaffar, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and many more big names!

The wedding has been the talk of the town for a couple of weeks and each and every detail on it has been reported to the fans.

Meanwhile, it is been also said that the star couple has been approached with a Rs 100 crores deal to give their wedding footage to an OTT platform for streaming. However, later on, as per reports by Mid-Day it’s was claimed that Katrina and Vicky’s wedding footage has apparently been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping Rs 80 Crores! If this is true, then it’s the best gift that Vic-Kat’s gift fans could receive this Christmas!

Well, we are super excited to see how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s lives will lead after being married to each other! Are you excited about the same? jot down your thoughts in the comments below!

