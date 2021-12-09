Ever since Kabir Singh was released and became the biggest hit back in 2019, Shahid Kapoor has been getting a lot of interesting projects. However, post the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, the film was criticized for its bold subject and portrayal of toxic masculinity. For a long time, the Jab We Met star didn’t react to the controversy but during a past media interaction, the actor defended the film like a pro.

Advertisement

Apart from the Padmaavat actor, the film featured Kiara Advani and it was the official remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey starrer Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Even the original film had its fair share of controversies.

Advertisement

During his appearance at India Today Conclave, Shahid Kapoor spoke about films box office collection and how it is one of the highest-grossing films of all time, he told, “Kabir Singh is among the top 10 grossers of all times in the history of Indian cinema when it comes to box office India collection. I don’t think anybody can predict that their film can do that kind of business.”

Shahid Kapoor also said, “We felt that the product was potent; we felt that we made a good film. We knew that it’s edgy and we knew that it could make certain people uncomfortable but we learnt otherwise when the movie got released. As a fraternity, we are certain times way behind the audience. We have created notions in our heads, which limits our own creativity and so I learnt from that.”

Further reacting to the criticism for Kabir Singh, the Udta Punjab star speaks about how films are just are ‘meant to mirror life, giving an example of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the actor said, “If you think cinema is an educational institution that you’re taught what you should or should not to do, that’s your choice. Cinema is meant to mirror life. It’s about representing the truth. It’s an adult film, for adults, who can distinguish between right and wrong. Are you telling me that Mr Bachchan is someone who taught people to be a thief? You know you’re going to watch a movie right, it’s fiction, right? I’ve seen situations like this in life. When a couple fights, if a third person views it, they’ll have a different idea. Fundamentally, they’re in love. I’ve seen independent women date simple boys and vice versa. That’s how life is, it’s unpredictable. Why is there a problem? You choose to take away what you want from the film. That’s what democracy is all about.”

Giving examples of other films, Shahid Kapoor says, “The film (Kabir Singh) is about a flawed character. Preity (Kiara Advani) is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn’t know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preity in his life. No one brought up Baazigar, when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor’s neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Dons Pink Lehenga & Vicky Kaushal An Elegant Sherwani To Complete Their Impeccable Sangeet Look

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube