The latest promo of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’ shows host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the entire cast of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ along with producer and creator Asit Kumarr Modi.

Big B says: “You all are 21 people.” Dilip Joshi replies: “Two people can sit here and rest will sit in a row here on the floors.” The host replies: “Hey bhagwan” (Oh God).

Another hilarious moment of the KBC 13 episode comes when Big B says it’s time for a break and Dilip quickly goes and returns back with ‘fafda’ and ‘dhokla’. They also perform the garba and Amitabh Bachchan is seen joining them.

‘Jethalal’ and ‘Babita’ (Munmun Dutta) will be performing together and entertain the audience with their dance performance in KBC 13.

Meanwhile, Shyam Pathak is seen sitting on the hotseat and talking about the show completing the milestone of 3,000 episodes and discussing his marriage. He says: “My marriage got cancelled, whenever it was about to happen and it has created a world record.”

He later on tells about those points that make him an appropriate person for settling down with. Like he has a 2-BHK flat, he can make the dough and he can do “jhaadu-poncha” also. Amitabh was in splits after this hilarious conversation.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting emotional in the latest KBC 13 promo as his daughter Shweta Bachchan asked her dad how he feels as the iconic show completes 1,000 episodes.

In the promo, there was a recap of episodes from the first season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on July 3, 2000 all the way to today. The episode of KBC 13 saw Shweta Bachchan and her daughter and Amitabh’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the hotseat and as Shweta questions her father about the completion of a thousand episodes, “This is 1,000 episodes, how do you feel?” Big B replies: “Aisa lag raha hai meri duniya badal gayi (it seems as if my whole world has changed).”

