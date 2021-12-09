Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is amongst all-time favourite Indian sitcoms. On the television ratings too, the show has cemented its stronghold, and it seems, the show won’t be leaving it until it ends. Once Tanmay Vekaria spoke about the reason behind the show’s tremendous success, and we agree with every bit of it.

For the unversed, Tanmay plays the character of Bagha in the show. He portrays a naive and loyal staff member in Jethalal’s (played by Dilip Joshi) shop, Gada Electronics. Over the years, Tanmay‘s portrayal hasn’t changed a bit, which is why he’s still loved by TMKOC fans.

Back in 2019, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s team had arranged a small party on completing 11 years of its run. During the celebration, Tanmay Vekaria had a talk with Filmy Circle. He spoke about how characters haven’t matured a bit in all these years. He reasoned the same for the show’s success.

Tanmay Vekaria said, “Ek insaan ka janam hota hai, to waha se lekar gyarah saal tak usme kitni maturity aa jaati hai. Taarak Mehta ke case mein aisa hai ki kisi mein maturity nahi aayi hai. Jo innocence and uniqueness characters mein pehle tha, aaj bhi waisa hi hai.”

In English, it means, “When a person is born, from that stage to 11 years, the person gains maturity. In Taarak Mehta‘s case, no one has gained maturity. The innocence and uniqueness of each character are still intact over the years.”

Well, that sums up perfectly why fans still love to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its characters!

Meanwhile, speaking more about Tanmay Vekaria, the actor has portrayed four different characters in the show before getting a permanent character of Bagha.

