Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestant Urfi Javed is not only known for her participation on the famous reality show but also for her super bold choice of dressing sense that she has. Well, one can witness these bold choices on her Instagram handle that she uses to showcase them.

Advertisement

Recently, the Bigg Boss OTT ex-contestant posted a video on her social media handle that received, umm, let’s just say not-so-great comments. Check out what it was!

Advertisement

Talking about Urfi Javed’s recent posts, it shows her doing a DIY in which she shows how to make a top with a full sleeve out of stockings! Yikes, that’s unique yet bizarre.

In the DIY video, Urfi Javed took a skin coloured stockings, and with a scissor, Urfi was seen making some cuts on the stocking, after a few mins we see the actress showing her newly made top out of the stocking which she wore and posed for the video. Urfi captioned this post by writing, “Yes a top from stockings!! Watch till the end for the results!! #diy #instadaily.”

As always Urfi’s latest post fell victim to atrocious and heavy trolling. A user commented, “Kangal…..isko koi kapade daan do (with some laughing emojis),” Another wrote, “Isko bedsheet bhi dega toh pehenke jayegi.” A Insta user wrote, “Sasta tailor,” where another user questioned “Your mouth always opens for (with a thinking emoji)?.” One user even went on to call her a copycat for copying Kendall Jenner‘s look.

Other than trolling, Urfi’s DIY video also received a lot of praises and love from her fans. Her comments section was also showered with hearts and comments like ‘Unique’, ‘Creative Urfi’, ‘Divine’ and many more loved-filled comments.

What do you think about Urfi Javed’s latest DIY video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Hospitalized Amid Pre-Wedding Festivities With Vicky Jain, Here’s What Went Wrong!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube