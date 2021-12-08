Indian Idol 12 couple Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have been entertaining their fans since the show got over. Post the finale, director/producer Raj Surani roped the two singers for a 3 music video deal. Although their first song was a massive hit, the female singer has now opted out from the second song, ‘Fursat’ due to alleged parental pressure. Now that she has exited, the makers have roped in South actress Chitra Shukla.

Their first song, Manzoor Dil became a massive success and fans hoped to see some more chemistry between the two in the upcoming songs but seem like fans have to wait a little longer to see them together again in a music video.

As per reports by ETimes, Chitra Shukla has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. Although Arunita Kanjilal won’t be sharing the screen space with Pawandeep Rajan, the female singer has already recorded the romantic track.

Talking to the news portal, director/producer Raj Surani opened up about the new pair, Pawandeep Rajan and Chitra Shukla, he told, “Pawandeep and Arunita’s voice is undoubtedly unique and creates magic together, but in ‘Fursat’ the audience will get to witness a fresh pair and different kind of magic and chemistry with Chitra in the video. She seamlessly fits the bill and brings out the right emotions to the song.”

“This song is a romantic number that is not only melodious to the ears but also pleasant to the eyes. I can’t wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it.”

Talking about the new song, Pawandeep Rajan shared, “This is my second song with Raj Surani from the contract and I can’t wait for it to release after receiving so much love for our first one. This is another romantic song that will touch the audience’s hearts and make them mushy over it. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s love for our new pair with Chitra. It was amazing working with her and I hope we both did justice to the beautiful video.”

Earlier, the same media portal reported that two might go separate ways as Arunita Kanjilal’s mother isn’t fond of Pawandeep. However, an Instagram post by Mohd Danish clarifies that the two singers are indeed together and they’re currently performing in Canada.

