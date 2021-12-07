As many people have posted on social media that Rakhi Sawant is simply passing off a cameraman as her husband on ‘Bigg Boss 15’, now the latest promo of shows Abhijit Bichukale saying that her husband Ritesh is “hired”.

This infuriates Rakhi and she clarifies saying, “I have taken seven vows with him and he is not hired.” In fact, Ritesh also intervenes and tells Abhijit that you are saying all this because it is in your mind.

Abhijit says that this is what the host Salman Khan also said and Rakhi replies ‘No, Salman never said this ever that I have hired my husband.” Rakhi Sawant adds: “Tu bhade ka tattu hai” (you are a hired pony).

The war of words doesn’t stop here and Rakhi Sawant holds Abhijit’s hair and says: “You have hired your wife.” Abhijit says: “Have you gone crazy.” Later both went physical and other housemates came to stop them.

Other than this, earlier a promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ showed a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. The reason is, Ritesh was a bit emotional after having a conversation with Devoleena on seeing her shedding tears.

Rakhi tells him that “this is just part of ‘BB’ game and you are not aware of it and don’t make an emotional fool of yourself.” Her husband replies that he can’t change himself for a game. He tells Rakhi not to give him any advice and just be a contestant on the show. Rakhi tells him that: “Once you are ditched, you will come to me only.”

Do you think Ritesh is Rakhi Sawant’s real or reel husband? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

