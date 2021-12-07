Tejasswi Prakash is one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss 15 with her constant doses of drama and entertainment. Her growing bond with co-contestant Karan Kundrra has been a topic of discussion on the internet for a while now with numerous people in support of the couple. According to a recent report, Tejasswi Prakash’s brother, Pratik Wayangankar is happy about their pairing and is planning to support them in whatever decision they take.

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi have been growing closer to each other for the last few weeks. Fans refer to them as ‘#TejRan’ and several celebrities have also expressed their affection for the couple. In the most recent episode, the two were spotted expressing their feelings for each other while clarifying whether they will take this relationship forward, outside the house, or not.

In an interaction with Bollywood Life, Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik Wayangankar, who is currently settled in America, spoke about TejRan and what the family thinks about them. “Now, looking at what has happened I am happily surprised. Karan is a nice and genuine guy. They look good together. We are glad that he is standing by her and supporting her on the show. As a family, we appreciate it. I like their bond.”, he said.

Pratik also spoke about the March wedding conversation that happened in the Bigg Boss 15 house recently. He implied that it is too early for the couple to get married but he will stand in support of it if that is what they actually want.

Pratik Wayangankar added, “March is way too early. I mean it is right around the corner but if they have decided that they are comfortable and completely trust each other, and see each other as better half they should go ahead I will be happy…”

